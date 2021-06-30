YAKIMA, WA - Whatever your activity level, it's important to be well hydrated to get you through your day, especially if outside for or even working out.
"It's really important to be drinking water all throughout the day because water is essentially what makes our bodies function," said one Yakima Athletic Club fitness trainer, Kendyl Comiskey.
Comiskey said she's surprised to see so many people still working out in this high heat but is glad they aren't let the heat stop them from reaching their goals.
"If we used every day as an excuse to take off or for recovery, I mean you’d be taking off two weeks and then where are you?" said Comiskey.
Well that's true for club member Mark Peterson, no matter the temperature outside. But when it gets hot like this, he said he drinks one bottle of water every hour while working out.
"I like to get out and about so if I hydrate while I’m working out, I don’t have a problem and I’ll wake up tomorrow and do the same thing and feel great," said Peterson.
Peterson said if he didn't stay hydrated, he couldn't achieve his goal of working out five days a week.
What about electrolytes?
According to the CDC, a person should replenish the salt lost in the body, from being in the heat for long periods or working out, by drinking fluids with electrolytes, like sport drinks.