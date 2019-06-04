Kristen Middleton moved to the Tri-Cities a year ago. With two young children, she was searching for a support system of other mothers. When she found Fit4Mom, she got that, plus a way to get back in shape after recently giving birth.

Fit4Mom is designed to bring together mothers and their children through physical activity. Moms are able to workout, while also keeping their little ones entertained through singing and staying engaged with them.

Rather than staying inside a gym, moms go to classes at different public areas like parks and community centers.

Classes designed to use strollers and high intensity interval training to get back into shape after giving birth are just some of what Fit4Mom offers.

Some classes also include nutrition guidance, recipes and meal planners.

It's convenient for Middleton, but what she really loves about the program is the connection she found with other moms that goes beyond a workout session.

"I have two kids under two. So, it's really nice to have this group of women because, not only do we workout together and our kids play together, but it's really nice cause it's like having a bond with other moms," she said.

Events like moms night out, playgroups, and arts and crafts are scheduled on a regular basis.

During these times, Middleton built new friendships, assuring her that she was not alone.