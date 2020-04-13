LEAVENWORTH, WA – Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fire crews and one helicopter have been deployed to fight the Alpenhof Fire burning southwest of Leavenworth. The fire was initially reported April 12 just before 3p.m.

Approximately 50 personnel from Chelan County Fire Districts 3 and 6, the DNR, U.S. Forest Service and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office were assigned to the fire. DNR also deployed one helicopter to assist.

“This wildfire is an unfortunate reminder that we face fire danger even early in the season,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “That is why it’s critically important that we practice prevention. Fires right now not only threaten communities and resources, they also threaten our firefighters who must respond in the midst of a pandemic. Please observe burn restrictions and be on the lookout for anything that might cause a spark, especially given the dry and windy conditions we are experiencing.”

The fire is burning in brush and timber on a steep slope. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Currently, there are 20 personnel deployed to the fire with DNR air assets on standby as needed. Temperatures are expected to remain cool, but dry conditions and strong winds remain factors.

