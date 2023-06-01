WASHINGTON, D.C.- Five high school seniors from central Washington have received and accepted appointments to attend the U.S. service academies.
Rep. Dan Newhouse nominated the five seniors who have committed to serve for a minimum of five years after graduation and issued a press release congratulating them on their appointments.
“I am truly inspired by the unwavering dedication displayed by these exceptional students chosen to serve at our nation's esteemed military academies," Rep. Newhouse said. "Their remarkable academic achievements, active participation in our communities, and unwavering patriotism prove them to be outstanding representatives from Central Washington."
Students from central Washington accepting military academy appointments:
United States Air Force Academy:
- Caleb Craddock of Okanogan.
- Bradley Gorham of Kennewick.
West Point:
- Caleb Combs of Kennewick.
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy:
- Luke Binfet of Grandview.
U.S. Naval Academy:
- Luke Roskelley of Pasco.
