KENNEWICK, WA – Three Kennewick School District high school students and one middle school student have been selected to participate in 2019 National Association for Music Education (NAfME) and Washington Music Educators Association Honor Groups. They will perform in their respective roles Feb. 15-17 in Portland.
Representing Kamiakin High School, senior Stephen Osmonson, who plays the French horn, has been selected to the WMEA All-State Concert Band, and senior Terry Logan, who plays tuba, will participate in the NAfME All-Northwest Band.
From Kennewick High School, junior Nathaniel Riel has been selected to sing the WMEA All-State Symphonic Choir.
Additionally, Desert Hills Middle School eighth grader Kai Erdmann was selected to participate in the Junior All-State Mixed Choir, and Abigail Hollenberg, a seventh grader at Desert Hills, was also chosen for the WMEA All State Mixed Choir.
The WMEA All-State Concert Band, Symphony Orchestra and Symphonic Choir are made up of high school student musicians from around the state. The selected students – chosen from amongst 1870 applicants – will perform under the direction of world-renowned conductors.
The students sent in recordings of selections of their music and were evaluated by top musicians in the state to earn their spots.