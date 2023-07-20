IDAHO - On the third day of trial, the first five of 31 patriot front members have been found guilty on charges of conspiracy to riot.

In June of 2022, 31 men were arrested while en route to the Pride in the Park event in Coeur d'Alene.

Derek Smith, Devin Center, Robert Whitted, James Johnson and Forrest Rankin were found guilty on charges of conspiracy to riot and are set to face one year in prison with a $5000 fine.