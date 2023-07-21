COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - After three days of trial, five of the 31 Patriot Front members found in the back of a U-Haul near Pride celebrations in June 2022 were found guilty of conspiracy to riot by a jury. They were sentenced a on Friday to five days in jail and a $1,000 fine each.

Devin Center, James J. Johnson, Forrest Rankin, Robert Whitted, and Derek Smith were among the group of men found crammed together in the back of a U-Haul wearing riot gear near the 2022 Pride in the Park celebration. Police pulled the truck over after a witness called police to report seeing a large group of men in masks with homemade riot shields jump into the back, looking like 'a little army.'

While detaining the group, police seized metal shields, a smoke bomb, shin guards, two-way radios, and megaphones. A typed document was also found in the truck, which stated the group's presence was "to raise a voice against the moral depravity which permits events such as this to take place," with detailed plans made to antagonize and cause disorder.

In the closing arguments of the trial, deputy city attorney Ryan Hunter stated, "They knew going in there that their conduct is likely to cause at least a disturbance of the peace."

Robert Sargent, the group's defense attorney, argued the group should not have been arrested at all, as they hadn't committed any acts of violence.

"We don’t have to like the content we hear, but the cornerstone that makes this country great is there’s no dictator that can shut our mouths as citizens if we’re exercising free speech," Sargent said.

The jury deliberated for just over an hour before returning a guilty verdict. On Friday, they were each sentenced to five days in jail and a $1,000 fine. Time served was credit, reducing their jail sentence to three days.