SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -
UPDATE: May 7, 2022 2:12 a.m.
The Sunnyside Police Department has confirmed that one adult and four minors were shot following a gang-related incident at the City of Sunnyside Cinco de Mayo festival on May 6.
Police believe one person shot into the crowd several times at a rival gang member around the carnival. A press release from the Sunnyside Police Department says the youngest victim was 7 years old. Several victims were taken to nearby hospitals, but it is said that none of the shots were life-threatening.
Seven juveniles were taken into custody and have since been released to their parents, according to Commander Scott Bailey. Detectives continue to investigate the incident.
Following the shots fired, officers chased five of the seven minors toward a home on Harrison Avenue. The home is now being searched and one firearm has been found, according to the press release.
UPDATE: May 6, 2022 7:30 p.m.
NBC Right Now is told there were three people shot in total after a group altercation at the festival. Their status is unknown.
We are waiting for a press release from Sunnyside Police Department, expected at 8 a.m., May 7.
UPDATE: 6:22 p.m.
The festival has been closed.
One witness, Benancio Garcia III was running his campaign office table around the area at the time. He tells us that after hearing approximately eight shots, he went to see if he could help police. Garcia said he instead came across a victim, who he assisted with a tourniquet until medics arrived.
May 6, 2022, 4:57 p.m.
An NBC Right Now staff member reported that two people were shot around the Cinco de Mayo festival in Sunnyside on May 6, 2022.
It is reported that one person was shot by the ferris wheel and another was shot on the rock climb. Shots have also been reported at the Safeway next door.
Multiple agencies are currently responding. We are awaiting confirmation from police.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
