ZILLAH, WA - What started off as an ASB event at Zillah High School turned tragic when a bouncy house with students inside went airborne, injuring five students.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, a strong gust of wind struck and picked up the bouncy house, and one eyewitness says the bouncy house was carried as high as a telephone pole wire.

A Zillah High School news release states: "At approximately 2:30 PM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, an accident occurred at Zillah High School during an Associated Student Body event. Five students were injured; the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. Our hearts go out to the students, parents, and staff of those involved. Administration is currently looking into this matter."

This is a developing story.