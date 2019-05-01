ZILLAH, WA - What started off as an ASB event at Zillah High School turned tragic when a large inflatable with went airborne, injuring five students.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, a strong gust of wind struck and picked up an inflatable, and one eyewitness says it was carried as high as a telephone pole wire, which is about 25 feet.

A Zillah High School news release states: "At approximately 2:30 PM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, an accident occurred at Zillah High School during an Associated Student Body event. Five students were injured; the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. Our hearts go out to the students, parents, and staff of those involved. Administration is currently looking into this matter."

School administration is now looking into how the inflatable was secured before the incident happened.

This is a developing story.