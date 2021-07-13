It all started with a rollover crash off of 240. The special investigations unit says Charlie Suarez was the driver of the car involved in that crash...And witnesses say they saw him running away from the car. Officers searched the area And found Suarez near Duportail and 240. That's when investigators say Richland police officer Christian Jabri shot Suarez.
Now, Benton County prosecutor Andy Miller has asked five Washington prosecutors to review the report from the special investigations unit to eliminate any chance there could be a conflict of interest.
Miller says this way of reviewing cases gives the appearance of fairness and says he'd feel comfortable making a decision on his own but this panel eliminates the potential for a conflict of interest.
"One of our deputy prosecutors in the office is also the mayor of richland which can cause probably not an actual conflict of interest but it may appear to be unfair to people in the public," said Miller.
Miller says the Mayor of Richland works in the civil division, so he actually doesn't work closely with the police department.
This is the second time in the state that this procedure has been used.
"The Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys is working on a new protocol on a way to look at these cases and we decided we'd use this case as an example for the new process, especially given the conflict involving the Mayor of Richland," said Miller. "There also has been a movement in the state to change the way we investigate and prosecute officer-involved shootings, use of force."
Normally, special investigations are done by different law enforcement agencies. Miller says this has since changed.
Some legislative proposals in our state seek to take these cases away from prosecutors too.
"The legislature decided that they didn't think that was appropriate and so they basically don't want any law enforcement officers investigating. Again, I don't necessarily agree with that and I have concerns about that process that is a law now, and they're looking at doing similar things with prosecutors," said Miller.
The five prosecutors are from Spokane, Pend Oreille, Thurston, Clark, and Lewis counties. They will each give Miller their independent reviews of the case.
After that, Miller makes his decision on whether or not the Richland officer will face criminal liability for shooting Suarez.
Many times prosecutors do look for outside opinions from other prosecutors, but this is a way for Miller to formalize the review process. Ultimately, Miller is making the final decision.
"Having five other prosecutors from outside the county, I think that gives an independent, neutral observation and their review of the case will be very important and very helpful," said Miller.
Additionally, Miller says the outcome of this criminal case could potentially influence the civil case with the City of Richland, as they could face civil liability.