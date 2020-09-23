Flag lowering for death of Grandview Mayor Norman w. Childress – September 25, 2020

GRANDVIEW, OR - The City of Grandveiw will be lowering their flag Friday, September 25, to pay respect to the late Mayor Norman w. Childress.
A message from the current Mayor, Gloria Mendoza, reads
"As a mark of respect for the memory and longstanding public service of Mayor Norman W. Childress, who passed away on September 15, 2020, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me by the Ordinances of the City of Grandview, Washington, the Laws and the Constitution of the State of Washington, and the Constitution of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at City Hall and upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the City of Grandview on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Flags shall be returned to full staff at the end of the business day or sunset on Friday, September 25, 2020."