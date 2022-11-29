WASHINGTON, D.C.-
President Biden has issued a National Proclamation ordering flags at all public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset on November 29.
The gesture is to remember and honor United States Representative Donald McEachin of Virginia who died on Monday at age 61.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown has also ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in her state.
"I was saddened to learn of the death of Congressman Donald McEachin, an advocate for working families, environmental justice, and his constituents in Virginia," Governor Brown said.
