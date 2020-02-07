WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA - There is a flash flood warning in effect for the Mill Creek area for Friday, February 7th.

A level 3 mandatory evacuation is in place for residents on Mill Creek Road starting at 6549 Mill Creek Road to the Oregon border.

The Red Cross has established a shelter at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds Pavilion at 363 Orchard Street, in Walla Walla. The Fairgrounds is accepting livestock requiring shelter.

Flood waters have closed several roads in Walla Walla County. The closures are:

- Last Chance Road closed between Mission Road and Stovall Road

- Seven Mile Road closed from Mill Creek Road to the dead end

- Scenic Loop Road closed entirely

- Mill Creek Road from 7 Mile Road to Oregon border

- Highway 12) closed from Waitsburg to Dayton

If you are in need of assistance please call Walla Walla County dispatch at (509) 527-3265.