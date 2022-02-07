KENNEWICK, WA - Baby J's BBQ Restaurant will be expecting a flashmob of support from the community today.
The Mexican restaurant, Tumbleweeds, is putting out the word for the community to go out and support the small business that is Baby J's after the family had experienced a house fire a couple of months ago.
Even through the toughest times, they've still managed to keep their business up and running.
This is Tumbleweeds' first small business flashmob and they hope to have a significant amount of people come out and support the Baby J's family.
Baby J's is located at 2243 Stevens Drive and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today.
In case you don't have time to make it in person, the Tri-Cities Food Force will also be offering free delivery service today only, in support of the restaurant. They will be limited to a 6 mile radius. To order from them you click here.