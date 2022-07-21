Fleeing suspect jumps fence, is greeted by officers

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers with the Kennewick Police Department reported to the 400 block of W Entiat Avenue at around 5:20 p.m. on July 21 after someone reported seeing a man hit a woman.
Officers got there and found the suspect, reported to be 29 years old. But upon seeing the officers, he ran away. The area was then contained so KPD could locate him.
The suspect was next seen running west by railroad tracks, and one officer noted he was trying to duck down in the brush. He kept running, jumping a fence into a business compound, according to KPD.
But unbeknownst to him, multiple KPD officers were already there. KPD said he was taken into custody and booked on warrants for fourth degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.
