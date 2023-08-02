WALLA WALLA, Wash.- A group of recreational floaters were rescued near Madame Dorian Park after being stranded on the evening of August 1.
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office (WWCSO) was notified of the floaters near where the Walla Walla River flows into the Columbia after the group reportedly became disoriented and stranded when the sun went down.
The group had no life jackets, lights or shoes with them according to the WWCSO and were forced to call for help.
WWCSO Deputies and Walla Walla County Fire District 5's boat crew responded and rescued the floaters.
No injuries were reported in the rescue.
