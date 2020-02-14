UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - Umatilla County will be placing dumpsters for cleaning up flood waste in various locations throughout Umatilla County. These dumpsters are for ONLY people affected by recent flooding. Dumpster sites will be available beginning Thursday, February 13th at 8 a.m. at the following locations:

Pendleton/Riverside areas: there is a dumpster site at the corner of 35th and King Street in Riverside (open now). Call Pendleton Sanitary for more information at (541)276-1271.

Milton-Freewater areas: there will be a dumpster site at Marie Dorion Park off Couse Creek Road and at 82038 S. Fork WW River Road. Call Humbert’s Refuse at (541)938-4188 for more information or to report full dumpsters.

Echo/Stanfield Meadows areas: there will be dumpster sites by the railroad tracks off Thielsen Street and at the St. Peters Historical Catholic Church on Leezer Street. Call Echo City Hall at (541)376-8411 for more information. Call Sanitary Disposal at (541)567-9350 to report full dumpsters.

CTUIR Reservation: Call TERF at(541)276-4040 for location information.

**PLEASE NOTE**

Do NOT stack any materials around the dumpsters on the ground, and do not block access to the dumpsters.

Do NOT bring any demolition/structural materials, the dumpsters are for waste generated by the recent flooding only.