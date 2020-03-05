Flood victims become looting victims

ADAMS, OR- As if enduring a devastating flood wasn't enough, now one family has fallen victim to looters.

Nathan fuller and Chantel fuller bought their home last April and seven days after they signed the papers it flooded. Now not even a year later its flooded again.

This time the house needed to be gutted.

A gut wrenching story that was about to get worse.

Since the home wasn't live-able after the floods, it was vulnerable.

Something looters took advantage of.

Nathan came to check on the house one day and realized the door was left open.

"That's when I realized the tracks that weren't there before," Nathan recalled.

Someone had tried and failed to break into their home so instead took a crow bar and broke into their shed.

The looters took tools and got spooked.

"We think it must have been our neighbors that scared them off," said Chantel.

No one has been arrested for the crime but the Fullers say they just want to focus on rebuilding their home.