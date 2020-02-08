MILTON FREEWATER, OR- The flood warnings continues and will be in place until Monday evening when water levels will finally fall below flood stage.

At 6:30 AM Saturday morning the flood stage was at 18.9 feet, but it is slowly receding. Currently its down to 13 feet.



The National Weather Service say that many of the affected rivers and creeks have remained nearly steady today and will decrease more on Sunday, finally falling below flood stage by Monday afternoon.



Operation project manager Justin Stegall says they're proud to say the Mill Creek project that helps divert water from affected areas has been a part of flood risk management for 76 years, and is still working great.



"Through good maintenance good partnerships with our partnering agencies working with our district engineers we have been able to maintain this operating project so you can see it working properly like it is today" said Stegall.



Officials also wanted to stress even if the water does not look that deep or dangerous still do not drive or walk through it.



Just one foot of water could move some cars off the road. Just 6 inches of moving water could knock a person down, so do not try to walk through any of the flooded areas either.