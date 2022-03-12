Flooding along Clearwater Ave near O'Reily Auto Parts

KENNWICK, WA - Following a collision involving a vehicle, a fire hydrant was hit causing water to flood Clearwater Ave near Van Burden St. Sunday afternoon.
The accident took place near the O'Reily Auto Parts on Clearwater Ave.
Kennewick Fire Department is working to clear the road. The eastbound lane has been reduced to a single lane due to the amount of water.
Kennewick Fire and Police were on scene investigating the collision. Fire crews are waiting for the city to shut off the water to clear the area.
