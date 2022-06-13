Flooding closes Bennington Lake in Walla Walla, alternate routes get ignored

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. -
Walla Walla County Emergency Management warned of significant rainfall and overflowing rivers and streams overnight and the morning of June 13. It recommended that those in flooding-prone locations stay alert.
The Mill Creek Dam was diverted into Bennington Lake starting 11 a.m. The area is closed for recreation and should be avoided.
WWCEM said reports of flooding came in before noon. Flood assistance information is available online.
By 4 p.m., it reported people going around Road Closed signs.
"PLEASE do not drive over closed roads, FOR YOUR SAFETY and for the safety of the first responder who potentially comes to your rescue," said the WWCEM Facebook post.
