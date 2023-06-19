RICHLAND, Wash. - Arlene's Flowers in Richland has made news in the past, although it wasn't for the best reasons. New Owner Kim Solheim is now running the shop and hopes to make the shop a safe space for everyone.

By refusing to service a same-sex couple for their wedding, Arlene's Flowers saw a ten-year legal battle that reached the U.S. Supreme Court. Solheim is looking to bring a positive change to the flower shop as she looks to put the past behind her.

"I'm going to treat you equally," Solheim says. "I don't care who they love, if they're happy people if they are the person they want to be, that's what matters to me."

Solheim says she bought the shop from controversial former owner Baronelle Stutzman a year ago, as to why?

"I love what I do," says Solheim. "I love the customers that we get in, the atmosphere here."

Specifically for the LGBTQ+ community.

"I'm just looking to let people know that we are completely inclusive," she says. "We are here to serve everyone."

Solheim changed the decor and wants to build relationships with her customers. Patti Jones, the Chairperson for PFLAG says this is a good thing. However, actions speak louder than words.

"I'm hopeful that the actions taken her in the future will reflect that," said Jones. "I'm hoping to see the actions that will follow that."

Carly Coburn is the former Chairperson for PFLAG.

Coburn says she's grateful for Solheim's changes.

"Thank you for welcoming us," Coburn says. "Thank you for wanting us to be seen, active members of the community, where others wish we were invisible."

Solheim says she's already had customers who've made it known they don't agree with her being supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.

She says she hopes people understand why this is important to her.

"We're not going to move forward as a people if we keep fighting over who somebody wants to love," Solheim says.

Coburn said if she ever needed flowers, she would go to Arlene's Flowers now. In the past, she wouldn't have.