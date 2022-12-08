SEATTLE, Wash.-

According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu-related hospitalizations are higher so far this year than at this point in every flu season since 2011.

UW Medicine reports that 100 inpatients are being treated for flu or COVID symptoms across UW Medical hospitals.

Respiratory illnesses such as RSV, the seasonal flu, and COVID are especially prevalent right now in people over the age of 65 and in children under the age of 5.

"At each of our facilities, we're seeing high numbers of influenza patients with a variety of presentations, from mild to very severe," said Dr. John Lynch, Infectious Disease Specialist at Harborview Medical Center.

Steps to avoid respiratory illnesses:

Get vaccinated for the flu.

Get a COVID booster shot.

Stay home when sick.

Test for COVID.

Connect to care if needed.

