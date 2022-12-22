YAKIMA, Wash. — One of the largest commercial property insurers in the world, FM Global, gave Yakima County Fire District 4 a $2,800 fire prevention grant for improved fire response through pre-incident planning and data collection efforts. FM Global announced the award on December 20 in an email to Fire Chief Dale Hille, according to a press release from the chief.
FM Global has allocated millions of dollars in fire prevention grants to fire service organizations around the globe over the past 40 years. This is due to fire ranking as one of the leading causes of property damage in the world, according to the press release. Recipients are reportedly chosen by their demonstrated need for funding and the impact that funding would have.
“At FM Global, we strongly believe the majority of property damage is preventable, not inevitable,” said Michael Spaziani, grant program manager and assistant vice president. “Far too often, inadequate budgets prevent those organizations from working to prevent fire from being as proactive as they would like to be. With additional financial support, grant recipients are actively helping to improve property risk in the communities they serve.”
