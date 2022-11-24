UMATILLA, Ore.-
Umatilla Fire District #1 is reminding everyone to "focus on the food" to avoid kitchen fires this Holiday season.
The reminder from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is being shared by the Fire District because Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires.
According to the NFPA on Thanksgiving there are more than three times the daily average of kitchen fire incidents.
Cooking causes half (49%) of all reported home fires.
Cooking food should never be left unattended and if a small grease fire does break out use a lid to put it out.
