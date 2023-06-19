YAKIMA, Wash.- After the Gorge Amphitheater shooting, many locals wonder about public safety. Jeff Ranger, the Naches Event Administrator stated that safety measures will be in place for the events this summer.
"We will have again four Phoenix security officers checking them in along with other people that work for the event or volunteering for the event," said Ranger.
"We will have five officers from Yakima County, deputy sheriffs that will be in patrol of the area, plus contracted time sheriffs will be around. So, we could have up to seven officers there, in this small venue."
Ranger discussed that their venues will be in a controlled area, unlike the Beyond Wonderland Festival that took place in the adjacent campground.
Breanna Stratton, Events Coordinator for the Downtown Association of Yakima, says that always staying vigilant, having your children close to you, remaining calm and following police orders are ways of staying safe in an emergency.
"I do understand that it's a very scary time right now, and there is a lot of uncertainties with things that have been happening around us, but I do feel it's very important to still go out and we are safe, you know, there's always something that could happen, and we don't want that fear to keep us inside the house; you still want to come out and support these businesses, the bands, and the community." said Stratton.
The Yakima Downtown Summer Nights Concerts will proceed the current schedule, from June 15 to August 17. In Naches, the Maddie & Tae Concert will be July 14.
