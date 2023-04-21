RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland School District (RSD) has named a new principal for Jason Lee Elementary school for the 2023-24 school year.
Chad Foltz, the current principal at Amon Creek Elementary in Kennewick, will take over at Jason Lee for Debbie Whitney who is retiring at the end of the school year.
“Mr. Foltz is an outstanding instruction systems leader with skills in positive school culture development and relational leadership,” says Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Brian Moore.
Foltz has 21 years of school administrative experience, including 15 at the elementary school level according to an RSD press release announcing his hire.
Foltz was previously the principal at Cascade Elementary from 2008-2018 and was a teacher for seven years. He holds a Bachelor's degree in elementary education from WSU and Master's degrees in Professional Development and School Administration from Heritage University according to RSD's press release.
“My goal is to make Jason Lee Elementary a high achieving school that will provide academically rigorous, meaningful and positive experiences for ALL students,” said Foltz.
