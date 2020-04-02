More demand, less help? Tri-Cities Food Bank responds to COVID-19

Tri-Cities Food Bank wants to remind everyone the food supply in the United States is fine, but hoarding food and cleaning supplies is causing stretched trucking supply lines in efforts to restock shelves. The food bank's Board of Directors encourages people to stop hoarding. (Photo/Alexandra Rios)

 Alexandra Rios, Bilingual MMJ/Reporter
 
GRANT COUNTY, WA - Many people will need the security of having food to eat and food banks will play an important role throughout our communities.
 
All six food banks (listed below) are open for business at different times throughout each week and working hard to fill orders. If you’re looking for a way to help, please consider a money donation (check) to one of the area food banks. They will put the money to good use by purchasing needed products. Your monetary donation will also reduce face to face contact alleviating the need to deliver food on site. All food banks are non-profit organizations and can provide you with a tax deductible receipt.

For a list of community food banks in Grant County, go here:
 
Thank you for your help! #GRANTSTRONG
 
 
 

