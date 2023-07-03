Food truck tales
Mid-Columbia Libraries

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Families are invited to the Hub in Kennewick for lunch and a story on July 3.

Food Truck Tales is a Mid-Columbia Libraries event featuring a family-friendly story reading on Mondays at 11:30 throughout the summer until August 14. The Hub is located at 6481 W. Skagit Ave. in Kennewick.

Upcoming Food Truck Tales:

  • July 3: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • July 10: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • July 17: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • July 24: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • July 31: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • August 7: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • August 14: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

