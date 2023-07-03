KENNEWICK, Wash.- Families are invited to the Hub in Kennewick for lunch and a story on July 3.
Food Truck Tales is a Mid-Columbia Libraries event featuring a family-friendly story reading on Mondays at 11:30 throughout the summer until August 14. The Hub is located at 6481 W. Skagit Ave. in Kennewick.
Upcoming Food Truck Tales:
- July 3: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- July 10: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- July 17: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- July 24: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- July 31: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- August 7: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- August 14: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.