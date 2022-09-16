Foodies coming to Columbia Park

KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Following a fire at its downtown Kennewick location in February, iconic Tri-Cities eatery Foodies announced that it will be reopening at the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex this fall.
According to a City of Kennewick news release, the restaurant space inside Kennewick's Columbia River Landing facility at 2701 Paul Parish Drive is currently being customized, an opening date will be announced when the site has been tailored to reflect the full Foodies experience.
"It's the best time of year in the Tri-Cities to open our doors and welcome old and new friends to enjoy Foodies on the river," said Joanna Wilson, owner of Foodies.
The Columbia River Landing utilizes river views and supports the city of Kennewick's efforts to make Columbia Park a premier destination.
"The excitement of Foodies and their fans is contagious. Our community and visitors deserve full service dining on the shores of the Columbia River, so we're pleased they are reopening in Kennewick and we're confident it will be a top attraction," said Evelyn Lusignan, City of Kennewick Public Affairs Director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.