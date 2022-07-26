It's not just what you drink that affects hydration, according to local Emergency Physician, Fermin Godinez, eating certain foods has an impact.
"There's a lot of foods that you can actually eat or drink because they have a lot of water in them, things like watermelon, cantaloupe, vegetables, celery cooked squash, cabbage, lettuce, all those things really work really well and they're hydrated," Godinez said.
Heat cramps, no longer sweating, dizziness and shortness of breath are all signs of not drinking enough water according to Godinez.
He also said, "not to be coarse...to look at your urine, and if it's light yellow and you can read through it or see through it that's probably a good thing, if it's dark or amber probably not drinking enough fluids."
Avoiding coffee and other caffeinated drinks can help you avoid dehydration too according to Godinez.
The Culinary Arts Director at Walla Walla Community College, Jay Entrikin said he looks to other cultures in warmer regions when he's thinking about what to cook in warmer weather.
"I think that heavy sauces, heavy foods that are rich, dense, full of fat help bog you down," he said, "... don't over eat because that tends to make people, slows their metabolism down, makes them lethargic"
He also said to avoid using the oven and stove when you make food to help keep your house cooler.
Making food out doors and eating inside or just having things like salads or fruits during this hot time are all ways to keep cool while you eat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.