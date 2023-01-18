COLVILLE, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering two free workshops for contractors interested in working on fuel reduction projects with private landowners in eastern Washington.
More than $4,000,000 in grants is available annually to forest landowners in Eastern Washington to share the cost of wildfire mitigation work needed on their property according to a Department of Natural Resources press release.
Free fuel reduction workshops:
Tuesday, February 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the U.S. Forest Service Republic Ranger Station at 650 E. Delaware Ave. Republic, WA 99166
Wednesday, February 8 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 46, 3818 E Deer Park Milan Rd, Chattaroy WA 99003
Workshop topics:
- How to get on the DNR list of fuel reduction contractors.
- How forest landowners can sign up for funding.
- Tax information.
- Burning rules and permit requirements.
- How program setup and payment operates.
- How to successfully complete forest fire mitigation work.
- Contact information for DNR forest services.
