UMATILLA, Ore. -
What's the best time to start looking for a summer job? Being a part of the US Forest Service for the summer takes more forethought than applying the season before. This year the applications opened on the 29th of September and close October 6th for next summer.
According to Forest Service workers the hiring process starts early so the Forest Service's human resource department has time to do background checks and training by the next summer.
There are 16 national forests in Oregon and Washington alone that all have to be staffed by June, with temporary workers making up around half of that workforce.
Matt Weseman works full-time in just a part of the 1.4 million acre Umatilla National Forest.
Over the summer he trains employees how to manage recreational trails and camp sites.
He said, "it's fun training new employees how to do the job. Most people come straight out of high school, maybe straight out of college. They don't know anything really about the woods so it's fun to teach them you know forest etiquette."
According to Weseman there is a lot to teach. He said packing for overnight trips and even learning the different types of trees are things new hires learn.
Those looking to apply for temporary Forest Service positions can reach out over the phone according to Weseman.
Weseman says the work can be very exhausting. Some crews work four 10-hour work days. With physical labor being a big part of trail crew, staying fit comes with the job.
He said even with the more exhausting parts like chopping and sawing logs for trail crews and other crews sometimes working longer hours working in nature makes it all worth it.
William Fisher has been temporary worker for the last three years. He has worked as a fire fighter, a cone collector for research and this year he's helped clear trails.
"It doesn't even seem like work I just wake up and come out to the woods and I always have a new, something new to do every day. Even if it's the same trail work it's different every day," he said.
