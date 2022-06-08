Forest Service waives fees in Oregon for National Get Outdoors Day

PORTLAND, Ore. —
The U.S. Forest Service is waiving recreation site fees on June 11 for National Get Outdoors Day, allowing people to visit land for free. National Forests, areas managed by the Forest Service and other recreational day-use land will be free for the public, amounting to 24 million acres of land in the Pacific Northwest.
While the fees usually sustain the management and improvement of forest land and services, the free day waives them in order to promote outdoor recreation.
“National Get Outdoors Day (or ‘GO Day’) is an annual event that encourages healthy, active outdoor fun by introducing children and first-time participants to outdoor recreation opportunities close to home,” said the press release from the U.S. Forest Service.
There will be no fees for picnic areas, boat ramps, interpretive sites, visitor centers, trailheads and more. Overnight fees will still be in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.