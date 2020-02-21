KENNEWICK, WA — The Benton-Franklin Health District says a former Benton County inmate has tested positive for hepatitis A.
BFHD says the inmate was incarcerated in the Benton County jail earlier this month, before being transferred to a local hospital. After being discharged he returned home to Grant County.
Washington State is experiencing a hepatitis A outbreak in multiple counties; the health district says this is the second case linked to our area.
The Health District is working closely with the Benton County Corrections Department to identify inmates and staff who were potentially exposed and offering vaccines to those people. The vaccine is effective if given soon after exposure as well as providing protection against future exposures.
Men who were held at the jail between February 11 and 15 are asked to call BFHD at (509)-460-4200. Staff will review the dates of incarceration and immunization status. Vaccines will be available to those who may have been exposed and who are not immunized.
BFHD’s environmental health staff are also consulting with the jail on post-exposure sanitation.
The best way to prevent hepatitis A is by getting vaccinated with two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine. Vaccination is recommended for all children starting at 1 year of age, for travelers to certain countries, and for people at high risk for infection with the virus.
To learn more about the hepatitis A outbreak in Washington, go to https://www.doh.wa.gov/YouandYourFamily/Immunization/DiseasesandVaccines/He patitisADisease/HepatitisA2019