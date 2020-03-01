Former Black Panther reflects on iconic photo 51 Years ago

PASCO, WA- Although Black History Month has concluded for 2020 you can meet a major part of black history in Pasco at New Hope Baptist Church. New Hope pastor Wayne Jenkins was apart of the Seattle Black Panther Party which was one of the first chapters to appear outside of California.

"What the Black Panther Party wanted to do was to help police our communities so black people would not get killed on a daily basis that was our goal," said Jenkins.

Jenkins wasn't just a member he was also apart of a protest in which one of the more famous pictures associated with the Black Panther Party was taken. Jenkins is pictured in the back with he and his fellow members standing peacefully on the capitol steps in Olympia, WA in protest of a bill that would restrict the rights of black gun owners.

"The headline of it was angry black youth attempted to overthrow the government which was far from what we were doing it was to make a statement," said Jenkins.

Jenkins has since traded the beret for clerical robes and he is still fighting for the right of all people to be treated equally. He not only is the pastor at New Hope but he is also a chaplain at Kadlec Medical Center and works with inmates at the Benton County Jail and Juvenile Justice Center.

"My job is to promote people of color and people of all colors that we will learn how to live together we will be apart of each other," said Jenkins.

That is something he hopes resonates with everyone who hears him preach. If people question his message because he was a former Black Panther he has one response for them.

"The Black Panther Party was for human rights not just the rights of black people but of human rights," said Jenkins.