TOPPENISH, WA - Former CEO of Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic, J. Carlos Olivares, resigned after allegations of sexual harassment against him.
Full Press Release from Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic:
"Effective December 4th, J. Carlos Olivares, CEO, is no longer employed by Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic.
"Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic staff recently became aware of serious allegations of sexual harassment against Carlos. He was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the allegations. While the investigation was pending and before any findings or conclusions were reached, he resigned.
"Christy Trotter is our CFO and has assumed the role of Interim CEO, in line with our succession policy. Christy has worked for the organization for more than 25 years. Christy, along with the rest of the leadership team, have an average of 19 years tenure at the clinic. They are united in their focus on transparency and continuation of service during this transition.
"Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic plays an essential role providing vital services to each of our communities - that work will continue. We expect no disruption in operations or services as we continue to care for our patients and clients."