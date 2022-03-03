YAKIMA —
Former Yakima City Council candidate Garth McKinney is accused of assaulting a police officer while being investigated for a domestic incident.
According to police, they reported to the Oxford Suites Hotel on East Yakima Avenue regarding a domestic call on January 2.
“The allegation is that he physically assaulted a police officer during the course and furtherance of the investigation and the arrest,” said Yakima County Prosecutor, Joe Brusic. “That is a Class-C felony third-degree assault and we did charge that out.”
Police also reported finding blue pills on McKinney when they searched him that night. They believe the pills were Fentanyl. Due to precedent set in State vs. Blake, Yakima County prosecutors will not charge McKinney with possession or intent to distribute.
McKinney appeared in court today for his pretrial hearing.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
