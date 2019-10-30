FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Connell Police Department have officially cut ties.

NBC Right Now received an anonymous letter announcing the split, which happened after a Connell Police Officer made a complaint against a sheriff's deputy. This new agreement has been in place since early September.

"His comments literally made me sick to my stomach," said former Connell Police officer Kohl St. Peter. He says this is his reaction to comments made on the radio by Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond about the recent decision to end the working relationship between Connell PD and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Now that they are no longer working together, St. Peter says the biggest problem is safety.

"What I'm doing here is absolutely cop/career suicide, but I think that the safety issues that have arisen because of it outweigh anything else," St. Peter said.

He says this could negatively affect response times, and leaves Connell PD with less help.

"If it's a suspicious circumstance because its not a "felony" or "emergency," the citizens of Basin City, Kahlotus, and some parts of Eltopia are not going to get the response and service that they should," he explained.

When he was with Connell, he often responded to situations outside the city.

"As a Connell Police officer on any given shift, I could respond anywhere out to Palouse Falls," said St. Peter. "I could respond as far south as Eltopia. I've been in Basin City."

Now, he says, this leaves Connell officers with no incentive to respond anywhere outside the City.

"If I was a Connell PD officer right now, I wouldn't go out and do anything extra."

Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond says they'll still help in emergency situations.

"If there is an emergency in Connell or an officer needs backup, all the deputies have been instructed to go do that," Sheriff Raymond explained. "We don't have to see it persist. We don't want to see anybody hurt."

But he says he stands by his decision to end their working relationship.

"I'm not going to have Connell Police officers doing police work in Franklin County's jurisdiction, and what some other deputy or somebody else has to say about it, to be quite honest with you, doesn't matter."

NBC Right Now reached out to the City of Connell and spoke with Mayor Lee Barrow, who says he agrees with Sheriff Raymond's decision, and added that there is no jeopardy to public safety.

Mayor Barrow calls this a "cooling off" period... and believes both agencies will be able to work toward rebuilding a relationship.