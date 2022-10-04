RICHLAND, Wash. — A former Benton County Corrections Officer has been sentenced by Judge Stanley A. Bastian to 46 months in federal prison for conspiring with inmates to smuggle drugs and other goods into the Benton County Jail. 34-year-old Eric Christian pleaded guilty in December 2021.
Christian and six co-defendants conspired to bring cell phones, methamphetamine, heroin, suboxone strips and other contraband into the jail, according to court documents. The conspiracy lasted between January and April 2020. They also reportedly gave inmates access to and information about others in the jail that cooperated with the investigation, or that had specific charges, in order for inmates to “identify, assault, and retaliate.”
“Mr. Christian was charged with protecting our community, and he breached that trust by providing dangerous criminals and gang members with access to illegal narcotics and unmonitored cell phones in the Benton County Jail,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref. “Here, a corrections officer breached the community’s trust and accepted money to break the law – exposing inmates at the jail to drugs and violence.”
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Corrections, the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office and federal organizations worked on the case. Following his 46-month sentence, Christian will have to spend three years under supervised release.
“We maintain a high level of expectations of those in law enforcement,” said BCSO Sheriff Tom Croskrey. “When these standards are compromised and criminal conduct occurs, we will hold those individuals accountable.”
At Christian’s sentencing, Judge Bastian noted that he turned a blind eye to inmate assaults, abusing trust and ignoring his job to keep inmates safe.
