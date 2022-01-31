YAKIMA, WA - Cooper Kupp grew up in Yakima playing football and basketball as a Pirate at Davis High School.
He started his career as a wide receiver his freshman year in 2009, having big dreams.
"He always wanted to be a pirate, play basketball for the pirates, plays football for the pirates" Jay Dumas, Head Coach for Davis High School.
His former high school football coach said that he always focused on the game from the beginning.
"By the time he was a senior just watching him grow you know you can just see the confidence that he had," said Dumas. "That he had before he left, it was fun to see."
So watching Kupp get drafted into the NFL wasn't a huge shock for him.
"No I wouldn't say I was shocked," said Dumas. "I was certainly relieved you know for him and his family because I know that, that was a dream of his to get into the NFL."
But athletics wasn't just Kupp's priority.
"He's someone who puts God first and I think that that's important to him," said Dumas. "Puts his family right behind that and then not too far in the distance is that football piece."
Playing in the super bowl was a dream come true for not only cooper but coach Dumas too and he says he will be watching the super bowl.
"I will be there early, I will be there at the pregame, and the post-game," said Dumas. "I don't think anyone is as proud as I am."