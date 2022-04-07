Former employee causes Cash App data breach affecting over 8 million people

UNITED STATES —
The company that owns money-sharing app Cash App announced April 4 that a data breach last December affected approximately 8.2 million current and former customers.
Block, Inc. recently discovered a former employee had downloaded Cash App reports with customer information, including full names and account numbers. While the employee had access to the reports during their employment, this instance was without permission and after they no longer worked there. It is not clear at this time what they did with the information.
For some, the breach included brokerage portfolio value, holdings and/or stock trading activity for one day.
The breach did not include usernames, passwords, social security numbers, birthdates, card or bank information, addresses or any codes or passwords used for Cash App.
Those outside the U.S. were not affected.
Block, Inc. has launched an investigation into the breach and is notifying the applicable authorities. It plans to contact those affected to share information about what happened, provide resources and answer questions.
