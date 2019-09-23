KENNEWICK, WA- Former Kennewick Fire Chief Vince Beasley met with the media early Monday afternoon, a day after he had been let go by the city of Kennewick. Former Chief Beasley called his current situation an injustice.

On Sunday the City of Kennewick had released a statement saying that Beasley would no longer be the Fire Chief. In the statement, the city claimed the reason Beasley would no longer be the chief was because of leadership and performance concerns. Beasley took exception to how the city had painted his four plus year tenure.

"I have changed the culture here. Are there people upset with me?" said Beasley. "I am sure there are but that doesn't mean there isn't any leadership."

Beasley doesn't believe he is a perfect leader but he believes his resume while being chief speaks for itself. Beasley cited several achievements such as an improved Washington Surveying and Rating Bureau while under his leadership as well as three new fire station construction projects.

"To say I have no flaws, I am not saying that, what I am saying is I have done an excellent job of running this organization," said Beasley. "I hate what's happening to our community and I hate what is happening to the Kennewick Fire Department."

Beasley wants the public to know what he believes is the truth of the situation. He believes the statement released by the city is not an accurate description of the type of chief he was and he would like both a public and written apology from the city.

"This is character assassination so that's important to me that's more important than my paycheck so I want the wrong to be right," said Beasley.