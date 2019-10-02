Former gang member to host outreach event

PASCO, WA - Armando Chavez was a gang member for more than 20 years. He was able to turn his life around with the help of others in the community. Now he's using his story to inspire those with a similar background to lead a different type of life.

"These are good guys just in a bad spot right now," says Chavez. "But there is hope and change available."

In 2004, Chavez was shot in the stomach and fell into a coma for more than two weeks. After surviving, he knew this would be his second chance at life.

He's using this second chance to give back to the community that helped him get clean and out of the gang life for more than 10 years now.

Chavez says his mission is simply to give others hope; hope that a better life is possible.

"I have been blessed with getting sober, being in recovery and being an ex-gang member," says Chavez. "So my purpose today is to be a blessing to others."

He's using his love for cars as a way to bring people together, with the help of Blessed Car Club and Just 4 Looks Car Club. Together they are hosting an event with lo-rider cars as a way to reach out to others, bring people together and embrace the under-served in our community.

"We want to reach out to the gangs, to the community and to the homeless," says Chavez. "Use our cars as a ministry to share with them our testimony give them hope, break bread and have a great weekend with them."

Chavez says many of the car club members are former gang members; their goal is to be able to connect with those still in that life and inspire them to get out.

"Blessed to be a Blessing", the event meant to bring all these people together.

The event is happening at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission in Pasco from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Everyone in the community is invited to attend.

Paul Mitchell will also be going out to give free haircuts to anyone who wants one. West Coast Auto Dealers will be supplying the food for the event. Other community sponsors that are helping make this event possible include Grocery Outlet Bargain Market and the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission.