OKLAHOMA CITY.-
In a news release today, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced that rookie Chet Holmgren has sustained a Lisfranc foot injury in his right foot and will miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season.
Holmgren sustained the injury in an exhibition game in Seattle over the weekend, while guarding LeBron James.
Thunder General Manager Sam Presti released the following statement following Holmgren's diagnosis.
"One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation."
