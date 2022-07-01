Former Hermiston School District employee sues over claims of discrimination

HERMISTON, OR - A former Hermiston School District employee is suing the district on claims of discrimination after they told her she needed to double mask.
Jennifer Morrell worked as a paraprofessional for the district between 2001 and March of this year.
Morrell's attorney, Brent Smith, filed a complaint at the Umatilla County Circuit Court on June 17. It said that in December 2020, when the mask mandate was active, Morrell told the district she could not mask up because of a medical condition. The school district accommodated her by saying she could wear a face shield instead. That continued until the fall.
During the fall of 2021, the district implemented a vaccination policy. According to Smith, Morrell holds "sincere religious beliefs" that prevented her from getting the covid-19 vaccine. The district said Morrell did not have to get vaccinated if she wore an N-95 mask they would provide and doubled masked. According to Smith, Morrell once again told the district she could not mask up because of a medical condition.
Smith said the district offered Morrell another job as a night custodian so she did not have contact with people.
"I believe that the evidence will show that the district didn't require other unvaccinated employees to wear an N-95 mask, to double masks or wear an N-95 mask at all," Smith said.
Morrell is asking for over $300,000 in damages for lost wages and her pain and suffering.
Smith said many cases like this will be going through the courts so it is important for employers to make their decisions on an employee to employee basis.
I reached out to the Hermiston School District for comment but they said they do not comment on ongoing lawsuits.
