KENNEWICK,WA- The Tri-City Rage is a semi-pro football team that has been playing in the Tri-Cities for the past three seasons.
The team has been recruiting former high school players from the area like Kamiakin graduate Tyler Merkel who has been playing for the Rage the past two seasons.
Merkel is now a member of the Tri-Cities Fire, the Tri-Cities new indoor football team. Merkel credits his new professional contract with his time spent with the Rage.
"I went to that tryout and the coach actually knew about me already because of the Rage," said Merkel. "So that kind of helped me out he contacted me with the tryout and then I got signed."
Merkel's former head coach Brandon Tate is a former semi pro player himself. Tate saw the potential Merkel had from day one and is now glad that he is getting the opportunity to play professional football.
"Guys like that they never would have gotten that opportunity if they didn't come out here," said Tate. "Now he is playing pro ball he is getting paid to play it is just an amazing thing that I am glad he got the opportunity to do."