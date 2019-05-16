KENNEWICK, WA - Former Kennewick Mayor Steve Young has died from complications with cancer.

Young began his term with the Kennewick City Council back in 2008. He was voted-in as mayor in 2009 where he served for four consecutive terms. In 2017 Young stepped down as mayor but remained on the city council. He had just filed for re-election this week.

The city of Kennewick issued this statement on his passing:

It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we announce Councilman Steve Young passed away today due to complications from a recent illness. The entire City of Kennewick family mourns this loss and extends their deepest sympathies to Steve Young’s family.

“Councilman Young had the ability to create a vision for our community, advocate for the vision and then follow-through to implement that vision. There are many examples of this such as the Southridge Local Revitalization Area, Three Rivers Convention Center, Vista Entertainment District and embracing our partnerships to see the vision become a reality,” said City Manager Marie Mosley. “I truly cannot think of an area in Kennewick that doesn’t have some mark from Councilmember Young”.

Councilman Young has a long record of being an engaged public servant in addition to the volunteer work that he has done and the philanthropic donations he and his wife Anita, have provided. Some of the longstanding areas of service to our community include:

- Mayor of City of Kennewick 1-2009 to 2018 (2nd longest serving Mayor)

- Kennewick City Councilman 12-2008 to present

- Chairman of the Planning Commission

- Chairman of the Civil Service Commission

- Kennewick Public Facilities District board member

- Chairman of the Council Budget and Administration Committee

- TRIDEC Executive Board

- U.S. Manhattan project Park Advisory Committee

- Tri-Cities Visitor and Convention Bureau

- Regional Public Facilities District - Joint City of Kennewick & Port of Kennewick

- Joint Coliseum Advisory Committee

- Fireman’s’ Pension Board

- LEOFF Disability Board

- Vice Chairman of the Hanford Communities

- Vice Chairman of Energy Communities Alliance

- State Council of Aging appointed 2011 by Governor Gregoire

- Represented the Association of Washington Cities

- Personally sponsored an award to recognize young people community service volunteerism

- Community Care Program

- Served on KGH Foundation

- Planning partner for KGH transition to Trios

- Construction coordinator for current Visitor and Convention Bureau building

- Driving force for Southridge development

- Contributor to Coats for Kids, various food drives and veterans’ event

- Volunteer constructor for Bikes for Tykes sponsored by Local 598

- Contributor for Tri-City Americans’ hockey childrens’ fund raising, teddy bear toss

No word yet on when funeral services will be held.