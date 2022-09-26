Former Kitchen Staff Member at Parke Creek Young Men Juvenile Facility Investigated for Sexual Relationship

ELLENSBURG, WA - A former cook at Parke Creek Community a Juvenile Facility serving young men in Ellensburg has been accused of having sexual relationships with minor boys who were incarcerated at the facility. This is according to an investigation from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
I had a person who wanted to remain anonymous send me a packet in the mail of documents from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office. This is the investigation looking into Dawn McLaughlin a former kitchen staff member at Parke creek community facility serving young men.
The documents claim McLaughlin had sexual relationships with 2 boys under the age of 18 for a couple of years. The detailed incident report states this inappropriate relationship was first brought to the attention of authorities by Dawn McLaughlin's former husband Chris McLaughlin.
Back in 2021, Dawn called Chris crying telling him she had been having a sexual relationship with one of the minor boys at the facility (initials DD) for 2 1/2 years.
"She manipulated the system and exploited weaknesses and kind of seams within that system to do what she did," said Chris Whitsett an Inspector at the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
The report said Chris McLaughlin and Dawn were already in the process of getting a divorce and when she called him, he said he immediately called child protective services and reported his soon-to-be ex-wife once he found out.
"So it wasn't as if she made a mistake that anybody could have made in good faith," said Whitsett.
The report states that in the initial investigation, Sunrise Second Chance Foundation and CPS found photos and "sexually charged convos" from the victim's phone.
The investigation was taken over by the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.
During an interview with Chris McLaughlin and KCSO, he told investigators that dawn told him she had been drinking all the time and at work.
He also told deputies that she admitted to him that she was about to be in "big trouble" because she had sex with an underage boy who at the time was 16-years-old and she was 44-years-old.
"What our investigation found was that she and the juvenile talked about things that could be considered grooming behaviors," said Whitsett.
Deputies told me during a conversation between Dawn and Chris, Dawn implied the sexual contact with the boy had been nonconsensual on her part. Chris McLaughlin did admit in the report that Dawn could be easily manipulated.
When speaking to Kittitas County Sheriff's Office's inspector Chris Whitsett he told me there was also another underage boy that dawn was involved with as well.
I also reached out to Parke Creek Facility and they told me they did not want to comment on the investigation.
"It's an unfortunate thing that occurred," said Whitsett. "We're concerned for the welfare of all the kids in our county including the kids who are here for even a brief at a juvenile facility that's a part of our county. So we're glad to be able to bring what we believe will be justice in this case."
Dawn is scheduled to have her next court hearing at the Kittitas County sheriff's office on October 18, 2022.
